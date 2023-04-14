Warsaw community leaders observe Child Abuse Prevention Month

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and community leaders in Warsaw took a moment to join in on the cause.

Warsaw Mayor Joseph Thallemer and other leaders held a news conference on Friday, then planted pinwheels in the ground. The pinwheels are a symbol that was introduced in 2008 across the country to represent the kind of joyful childhoods all children deserve.

During the conference, Kosciusko County Superior Court Judge Karin McGrath explained why events like these are important for raising awareness.

“There is actually hope, and we can work in our own big or little ways to prevent the very things that lead to these folks coming into my courtroom,” McGrath said. “That might be becoming a foster parent, becoming a CASA, or it could just be volunteering in your community. You know, agreeing to babysit your neighbor kids once in a while to give the parents a break. We all know parenting is hard and stressful, but looking for ways to minimize the chance that any child goes through the trauma of abuse and neglect.”

If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, call the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556. Reports can be made anonymously.

