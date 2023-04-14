Vigil held Thursday night for victims of Philippa Street shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A vigil was held on Thursday night for the three people who were shot on Wednesday night in the 700 block of Philippa Street the previous night.

Marlon Hudson, 25, of Gary was killed in the shooting, while two women in their 20s were injured.

Community members joined El Tecate Restaurant in the parking lot of St. Adalbert Church, which is not far from the shooting scene.

There were prayers for those affected and calls for change.

“I just say I don’t condone that behavior. I don’t like it; I find no meaning,” said Jaelynn Wilson. “It’s either for a little bit of nothing, or nothing at all. I just don’t see a point in it. Like, people will fight, or because this, that, and the third; there’s always something happening. I’ll be like, ‘You stay over here, I’m going this way,’ and if it gets out of hand too much, I will leave. I just don’t like that behavior; it’s no reason.”

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers online by clicking here.

