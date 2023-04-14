Trial set for 2 teens accused in Goshen 7-Eleven murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A joint trial has been set for two Goshen teens accused of killing a man at a 7-Eleven in the city nearly a year ago.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano, both 16, had their pretrial conference on murder charges before a circuit court judge on Thursday.

The two teens were previously waived to adult court for the shooting, which happened at the 7-Eleven store located at 2200 Elkhart Road back on April 23, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found Santino Garcia, 20, of Goshen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Garcia was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The joint trial for Chavarria and Briano is scheduled to begin on May 1.

