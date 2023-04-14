St. Joseph baseball proves team chemistry is key

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend St. Joseph baseball team is off to an undefeated start to the season. Currently sitting at 4-0-1, the team has scored 43 runs while allowing just 16 in those four wins. When you ask the team what their biggest strength is, the answer you’ll get isn’t offense or defense.

It’s the team chemistry that makes them click. That may be a classic cliché in sports, but if you go out to one of their practices you feel the family atmosphere created by head coach John Smolinski and the Indians.

“I think it’s huge”, said Smolinski. “It starts with the coaches. We keep things loose during practice and in games. We want guys to be comfortable and then the players really feed off that. Our guys come out ready to play and they feel relaxed and good things will happen.”

“It allows you to play loose”, added senior outfielder Zac Stawski. “You don’t feel uptight about things and you can just go out there and have fun and that helps you play your best because you’re not uptight.”

The Indians host fellow undefeated team, Mishawaka on Friday at the Saint Joe Athletic Complex. First pitch is 5:00.

