Spring Football: Coach Rudolph leads the charge for Irish offensive line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is only eight days away from this year’s Blue-Gold Game.

On Friday morning, 16 Sports got a chance to speak with one of the most famed position groups in the country — the Notre Dame offensive line.

The Irish are going through a transition this year after legendary offensive line coach Harry Hiestand decided to call it quits after this past season.

In his place is 18-year coaching veteran Joe Rudolph, who the guys say they’re learning a lot from already.

“Stepping into a new program like this — especially Notre Dame, like we’re known for our offensive line — it’s not an easy thing to do,” said offensive lineman Zeke Correll. “And he’s done a great job stepping in and making sure he’s a leader for us, so we can look to him.”

“You just get to learn that much more, and get a new coaching style and what they prefer,” said offensive lineman Joe Alt. “You just get to learn that much more about the game and add more and more tools and techniques. Things you learn you use in your game, and it’s been a lot of fun. Coach Rudolph’s been a great change for us, and it’s been a good time.”

Rudolph himself touched on the challenges he’s facing as he transitions to Notre Dame.

“It is tough. You know what I mean?” he said. “It is tough when there’s different words and different communication. All of it’s tough. The part of it is how do you help make it as comfortable as possible and still grind your tail off to be the best you can be? That’s what we’re working through this spring.”

The 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game will take place on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

