South Bend Redevelopment Commission gives $1.6M to Liberty Tower apartments project

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An agreement approved on Thursday promises to bring a new type of tenant to South Bend’s tallest building.

Space in the Liberty Tower that used to house offices will be converted to 90 apartments. The apartments will occupy the top nine floors of the 25-story building. There will be a mix of one bedroom, two bedroom, and studio units.

The South Bend Redevelopment Commission agreed to contribute $1.6 million to the project, while private investment will total $13.1 million.

“The exciting part I think of this building being a residential development, these top nine floors, is the first floor is the 17th floor, which is taller than any building in the downtown area,” said Mark Neal, Principal of Bradley Company. “So, the first floor of apartments is going to provide a spectacular view of the city.”

Rents at the Liberty Tower apartments will range from $1,200 to $3,500 a month.

