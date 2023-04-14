Saint Joseph softball embraces challenge of playing in Class 4A

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joe Indians softball team is currently in the same position that the Washington Panthers girls basketball team was at the beginning of its season — to win a second-straight state championship, you’re going to have to do it in a higher classification.

But the Indians are embracing their jump to Class 4A, and even welcoming the challenge. They’re off to an undefeated start this season, sitting at 5-0.

Their bats have come alive, posting double-digit scores in three of their five wins. Meanwhile, sophomore pitcher Berkley Zache already has a perfect game under her belt this season.

On Friday, the team talked about the challenge of winning a second-straight state title.

“I’m actually looking forward to it, myself,” Berkley Zache said. “Last year’s teams that we played in the postseason were pretty hard, but I know for myself I’ve gotten better as a pitcher. So, I think that I’m ready for the new challenge.”

“You know, it has always been a conversation with us, but we’re just keeping the same mindset that we had last year — that we can compete with anyone, no matter how good,” said pitcher Savannah Hamilton.

“Different teams, different season,” said catcher Riley Zache. “Frankly, I don’t think any game’s going to be like the state game. So, I just think that’s kind of the bar I’m setting right now. And if there’s a team that challenges us beyond that, I think we can handle it fine.”

The Indians will take the field again on Saturday in a doubleheader at Hebron.

