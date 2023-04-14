Ring Lardner Middle School hosts annual ‘Fruits and Veggies March Madness Tournament’

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - March Madness on the basketball court is over for this year... but the madness continues at a school in Niles!

Students at Ring Lardner Middle School are getting close to crowning a championship in their annual “Fruits and Veggies March Madness Tournament.”

For the last couple of days, students have had a chance to try two different fruits and veggies during their lunch period before casting a vote. On Thursday, pineapples and strawberries battled for a chance to head to the final four.

JJ Merimonti, the food service director for Niles Community Schools, says this tournament helps kids try things they may not have access to.

“A lot of our kids don’t get an opportunity to eat these at home, so this is just an opportunity to sample things they may not normally choose during lunch,” Merimonti said. “They get an opportunity to taste these and vote. Kids have a little bit of fun with it, so we just tie it in with March Madness.”

Students have voted three times during the week to get to this point. The bracket usually takes five weeks in total to play itself all the way out.

