Police: No ‘substantive criminal law’ broken in Mishawaka captain’s response to traffic stop

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department announced the administrative review results of a captain’s response to a traffic stop involving the mayor’s son.

In a press release, the police department says it has determined “no substantive criminal law was broken or violated in this incident.”

They go on to say that “one policy violation was identified” when Captain Eric Beckham failed to activate his body camera and that Beckham was disciplined in accordance with the contractual agreement between the city of Mishawaka and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Joe Wood, the son of Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood, was stopped on Oct. 28, 2022, at E. Mishawaka Avenue and Indiana Avenue. Recovered video shows Joe Wood being pulled over for speeding, not using a turn signal, and having an expired plate. He repeatedly asked officers on scene for Beckham. When Beckham arrived, he asked the officers to leave.

Beckham just took a voluntary demotion on Tuesday. He will be transferring to the street crimes unit.

