Pokagon cannabis store scheduled to open next week

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Some in Michiana on Friday celebrated the nationwide legalization of marijuana.

At least that’s the case for the sovereign nation of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

A few years back, the tribal council legalized pot, and the band is now set to open its first retail cannabis store in New Buffalo next week.

Today members of the media had a chance to tour the operation named Rolling Embers.

The facility is unique in that it allows people to purchase cannabis products inside the store, then go outside and consume those products on the patio.

That’s contrary to Michigan law basically says you can’t smoke marijuana where you buy it, and you can’t buy marijuana where you smoke it. “Yes, so this is how we’re different. We’re asserting our sovereignty so in our regulations we, they were crafted in a way that allowed for customers to purchase and consume at the same location,” explained Alex Wesaw, with the tribe’s development authority.

The designated consumption lounge at Rolling Embers is said to be one of only three in Michigan, and the only one that is outdoors.

It’s on a 1,400-square-foot patio that holds up to 70 people.

Depending on the weekend, it’ll have live music and a food truck.

Eventually, the consumption lounge will host private parties.

“Later this spring, maybe early summer, we’ll start having private parties, birthday parties, anniversaries, friends. We’ll take reservations, set up a package, then people can come and with their friends, 15, 20 people and hang out here,” said Jacques Santucci with Opus Consulting.

Opus Consulting was hired to assist in the development and management of the facility.

Before voting to legalize pot, tribal leaders surveyed the citizens, and 70% approved of the move.

“It is another diversification for Pokagon Band citizens, another economic stream,” said Tribal Chairwoman Rebecca Richards. “That’s what we’re always trying to do and strive to expanding and diversifying our portfolio so we can provide for our 6,096 citizens.”

Rolling Embers is scheduled to open to the public on Thursday of next week, which is April 20, or 4/20, which is considered to be a holiday in the cannabis community.

