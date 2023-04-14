Niles District Library offering the ‘Library of Things’

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The library is known as a place to rent books, but what about items?

The Niles District Library offers a program called ‘The Library of Things.’

Library card holders can rent everything from gardening tools to kitchen gadgets, to board games.

Things like musical instruments, a power washer, an air fryer and even a telescope are among the dozens of options to rent.

“Anything you might want to use in your yard or around your home that you want to give a try,” said Crystal Gleason, the adult services team leader. “Maybe you don’t want to buy it yet, but you can come borrow it from the library.

If you don’t live in the City of Niles or Niles Township, don’t worry.

You can still take advantage of the program by purchasing a subscription card. The cost is $25 per year.

