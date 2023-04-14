A new record high today but how long with the heat last?

Warm temps continue into the start of the weekend before cold air returns
A record high day today but a change in the weather is coming up soon!
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low of 57.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm again with highs around 80. A slight chance of a quick stray shower.

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms move in from the west. Low of 59.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through later in the day. Colder air will follow. High temp of 66, then temps falling. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Brrrr.... High of 42.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 84 RECORD

Low: 47

PPT: 0.00″

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify person killed in shooting on Philippa Street
Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in...
Police: Suspect who was holed up in Indiana apartment shooting at officers has died
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Indiana man dies in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

Latest News

The Irish are going through a transition this year after legendary offensive line coach Harry...
Spring Football: Coach Rudolph leads the charge for Irish offensive line
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
The Indians are off to an undefeated start this season, sitting at 5-0.
Saint Joseph softball embraces challenge of playing in Class 4A
A new juice bar, Verde Juice Box, is opening May 1 in downtown Benton Harbor.
New juice bar to open in Benton Harbor in May