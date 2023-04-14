A new record high today but how long with the heat last?
Warm temps continue into the start of the weekend before cold air returns
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low of 57.
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm again with highs around 80. A slight chance of a quick stray shower.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms move in from the west. Low of 59.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through later in the day. Colder air will follow. High temp of 66, then temps falling. Breezy.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Brrrr.... High of 42.
Today’s Almanac:
High: 84 RECORD
Low: 47
PPT: 0.00″
