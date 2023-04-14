A new record high today but how long with the heat last?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low of 57.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm again with highs around 80. A slight chance of a quick stray shower.

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms move in from the west. Low of 59.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through later in the day. Colder air will follow. High temp of 66, then temps falling. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Brrrr.... High of 42.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 84 RECORD

Low: 47

PPT: 0.00″

