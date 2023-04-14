ND’s Tuihalamaka improving at vyper position in sophomore season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football is just over a week away from this year’s Blue-Gold Game.

This week, 16 Sports caught up with some of the young up-and-comers on the defensive side of the ball.

The Irish lost their all-time leader in quarterback sacks this offseason, as Isaiah Foskey prepares to enter this year’s NFL Draft. Foskey filled the team’s coveted vyper position last season.

One name that has come on strong this spring to replace him is sophomore linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka, who says he’s taken a liking to the new role.

“I’m pretty comfortable,” Tuihalamaka said. “I was able to get some tips from Foskey before he left and everything, just understanding pass rush and everything, so I feel pretty comfortable at the vyper position.”

Defensive line coach Al Washington had a lot of praise for Tuihalamaka as he adapts to the new role.

“He’s having a really good spring,” Washington said. “He’s a really smart instinctual guy. I think he’s finding that comfort, but his technique is improving. He’s a contact seeker. He’s one of those guys who will mix it up in a heartbeat, which helps. He’s done a fine job, really good job.”

The 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game will take place on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

