Medical Moment: The ‘hormone-guided missile’ eradicating cancer cells

(WNDU) - With most cancers, treatment can start with surgery, chemo, and radiation.

Now, doctors are using a very targeted, missile-like therapy to destroy the tiniest of these cancer cells. There’s a new type of radiation that could change the way cancer is treated.

Steve Jobs and Aretha Franklin both lost their battle to what most people thought was pancreatic cancer, but the real culprit of their cancer... neuroendocrine tumors.

“It can come from any part of your body, form your lungs, from your pancreas, from your intestines,” said Eric Liu, MD, a neuroendocrine cancer specialist at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.

Symptoms can be varied and go misdiagnosed for years. In fact, 90% of neuroendocrine cancers are misdiagnosed.

“Just imagine if you had abdominal pain every six to 12 months,” Dr. Liu explained.

But some very common symptoms could be neuroendocrine cancer, which is what happened to Robert Hammer.

“I started coming up with this very itchy rash under my skin, and I have a lot of seasonal allergies in Colorado, so that’s what I maybe thought was happening,” Hammer recalled.

But a scan revealed that Robert had a tumor the size of an orange on his pancreas. Surgery to remove his pancreas was too risky. After several other therapies, including hormone therapy, Dr. Liu treated Robert with a new injectable radiation called PRRT.

“The little hormone-guided missile takes it right to the tumor,” Dr. Liu said. “The tumor absorbs the radiation. And the neat thing about it is the treatment goes to every single tumor in the body.”

Before the radiation, Robert was given eight to 12 years to live, now that number is 18 to 20 years.

“I count every day as joy,” Hammer said.

Using injectable radiation to treat it is just the beginning. Dr. Liu believes the PRRT will be used to treat prostate cancer, as well as other kinds of cancer, in the near future.

