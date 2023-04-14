Medical Moment: Fighting drug fatalities with a one-of-a-kind vending machine

With skyrocketing numbers of opioid overdoses and deaths, public health experts and communities nationwide have tried to develop programs to distribute Narcan to reverse the effects of overdose.

But now, a novel program may be working, according to the numbers.

In 2020, 44 Americans died every day from a prescription opioid overdose. Meanwhile, 100,000 Americans died from illegal or street opioids, like fentanyl, last year alone.

Now, there’s a new program designed to provide help.

“It is a fully anonymous process,” said Dr. Daniel Arendt from the University of Cincinnati.

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati paired with the nonprofit group Caracole to provide supplies from what they call “harm reduction vending machines.”

“Safer injection kits, injectable naloxone, and nasal naloxone,” said Suzanne Bachmeyer, director of prevention at Caracole.

Those, and more, are all readily accessible in a secure machine that resembles a vending machine. People call a number to get a code to access supplies.

Bachmeyer and Arendt know to some, it may feel counterintuitive to provide free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to people struggling with addiction, but…

“We do not believe that providing supplies to keep people safe, to keep people from overdosing and to keep people from contracting infectious diseases, enables them in any way,” Bachmeyer said.

The vending machine has been operational for two years. More than 1,000 people have used it, and researchers say it’s contributing to a decrease in overdose deaths in Cincinnati and the surrounding area.

“It’s, again, important to recognize, nationwide, up 15%, preliminary for us, down 10%,” Arendt said.

Advocates say the harm reduction program that keeps the supplies locked but within reach anonymously may eliminate any fear of arrest.

Bachmeyer says many other groups nationwide have contacted them to learn more about their program.

