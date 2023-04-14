Indiana State Prison employee assaulted by inmate not expected to survive injuries

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An employee of Indiana State Prison in Michigan City will not survive his injuries after being assaulted by an inmate on Monday.

Mike Keel was a maintenance foreman who recently celebrated his 29-year anniversary of working with the Department of Correction. His work included special projects like building the bell at the Fallen Staff Memorial, which he will join later this year. In September, prison officials will ring the bell for Keel and others who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Despite the announcement that Keel will not survive, he continues to give back — officials say his family is donating his organs.

Keel’s injuries happened when he was struck with a steel pipe by an inmate working in the steel shop at Indiana State Prison. Jeremy Davidson, 39, is accused of being behind the attack. Police believe it stemmed from a disagreement.

Davidson is serving a sentence of 169 years for child molestation, but has been transferred to another facility after this incident. The LaPorte County Prosecutor will determine if Davidson will face additional charges in connection to Keel’s death.

