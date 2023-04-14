Humane Society of Elkhart County waives fees for next 60 dogs adopted

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, you can come adopt a dog in less than an hour.

“All of them are looking for their forever homes,” says Mitchell Weber, a dog kennel team leader, at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Right now, they have 70 dogs in their kennel, and of them, 38 are ready to be adopted.

“We always have lots of pities, but we have a lot of Huskies and Shepards. We’ve got some form of hound mix. We just have so many dogs,” says Maria Waltersdorf, the Community Development Manager at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

To help these dogs find homes, they’re waiving adoption fees for the next 60 dogs that are adopted.

“So, it’s literally free to come get a dog, we even have, if you don’t want to buy a leash collar or harness beforehand, we sell those here. So, all you need to do is show up, meet a dog, fall in love, and you’re ready to take one home,” Waltersdorf says, adding that when you adopt from them, you aren’t only helping one dog, “I always say, when you adopt one dog, you save the life of two dogs. So, the first one of course, you bring home with you, and then, it also opens up a kennel for some dog who does need that space.”

All of the adoptable dogs at the Humane Society of Elkhart County have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are fully vaccinated.

That means, all you have to do is stop by, fill out an application, and take your new best friend to its forever home.

“A shelter just isn’t the best place for most dogs, so, getting them into a home setting where they can really flourish, and blossom is something that every dog needs,” Weber says.

For more information, as well as pictures of adoptable dogs, click here.

