Gov. Whitmer signs gun violence prevention bills into law

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several gun violence prevention bills into law on Thursday.

The bills, which passed both the House and Senate, require universal background checks and safe storage measures.

Whitmer was joined by gun violence prevention advocates, students, and lawmakers at the signing on the campus of Michigan State University, where a mass shooting took place two months ago.

During Whitmer’s news conference, she said she feels these bills are working to challenge a much bigger problem.

“Gun violence is a scrounge that is unique to this country, and that is why we are taking action,” she said. “Across the nation, too many criminals have an easy time getting their hands on guns and perpetuating cycles of violence. . . Too many children’s lives are cut short. This is a uniquely American problem we are working and taking steps today to address.”

The bills signed on Thursday passed on a party-line vote.

