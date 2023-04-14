Fairfield, Middlebury schools cancel in-person learning Friday due to bomb threats

School with police lights
(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Fairfield Community Schools and Middlebury Community Schools have canceled in-person learning on Friday due to alleged threats.

Both districts said on social media that they decided to move to eLearning out of an abundance of caution after receiving a bomb threat via email late Thursday night.

Homeland Security is investigating these threats. Buildings in these districts will be closed until cleared by law enforcement.

According to Middlebury Community Schools, this threat was sent to approximately 35 school districts across Indiana.

Here are statements that the districts sent to families and staff:

Fairfield Community Schools

Middlebury Community Schools

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Mishawaka Leaf Pick-up Program - clipped version

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Corewell Health Mask-Optional - clipped version

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Elkhart County officer recognized for life-saving efforts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
On Thursday, an Elkhart County police officer receives a life-saving award.

News

Corewell Health to go mask-optional starting Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The decision was made as Covid-19 cases have drastically declined across Michigan, as well as the development of vaccines and treatment.

Latest News

News

City of Mishawaka offering leaf pick-up program later this month

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Residents are asked to keep branches, twigs, stones, or other objects out of raked leaves.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Fighting drug fatalities with a one-of-a-kind vending machine

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With skyrocketing numbers of opioid overdoses and deaths, public health experts and communities nationwide have tried to develop programs to distribute Narcan to reverse the effects of overdose.

News

South Bend Redevelopment Commission gives $1.6M to Liberty Tower apartments project

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Private investment will total $13.1 million.

Michigan

Gov. Whitmer signs gun violence prevention bills into law

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The bills, which passed both the House and Senate, require universal background checks and safe storage measures.

News

First Alert Forecast: Closing out the warm spell; Cooler next week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Temperatures will go from the upper 70s to the low 50s after the weekend

News

Ring Lardner Middle School hosts annual ‘Fruits and Veggies March Madness Tournament’

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
For the last couple of days, students have had a chance to try two different fruits and veggies during their lunch period before casting a vote.