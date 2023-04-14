Fairfield, Middlebury schools cancel in-person learning Friday due to bomb threats

(WNDU) - Fairfield Community Schools and Middlebury Community Schools have canceled in-person learning on Friday due to alleged threats.

Both districts said on social media that they decided to move to eLearning out of an abundance of caution after receiving a bomb threat via email late Thursday night.

Homeland Security is investigating these threats. Buildings in these districts will be closed until cleared by law enforcement.

According to Middlebury Community Schools, this threat was sent to approximately 35 school districts across Indiana.

Here are statements that the districts sent to families and staff:

Fairfield Community Schools

Middlebury Community Schools

