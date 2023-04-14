Elkhart County officer recognized for life-saving efforts

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, an Elkhart County police officer received a life-saving award.

This award is hard to get and requires checking off several boxes in order to be considered.

Officer Steven Zack was dispatched to Breona Thomson’s house in Elkhart on November 22, 2022

Thomson tried committing suicide, but thankfully her husband found her.

He quickly called 911 and Zack got to the house in record speed.

He ran directly to Thomson who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Zack immediately began chest compressions until medical personnel arrived on scene.

“Not even thinking twice, just to get to me as quick as he could...,” said Thomson.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said Zack’s decisive and selfless response saved Thomson’s life.

“Very honored to be here and I am thankful the outcome came to this, and it was really good to see her here and talk to her family, meet them, and see how I changed their lives...It wasn’t just her that I helped out that day, it was everybody, including her family, so kind of made it really real to me,” said Zack.

“It really is like a superhero kind of story. You do have someone that is saving your life,” said Thomson.

Thomson is now on a path to recovery and has a lot to look forward to in life.

She wants to encourage those struggling with mental health issues or suicide to get help.

“It’s something that shouldn’t be stigmatized to reach out to family members or friends or therapists or whoever it is,” said Thomson.

If you are struggling, or know someone that needs help, please call 988 and a professional will be able to assist you.

Also check out Oaklawn’s services by clicking here.

And services at Beacon Health System by clicking here.

