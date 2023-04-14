Corewell Health to go mask-optional starting Friday

Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 14, masking at Corewell Health will become optional for...
Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 14, masking at Corewell Health will become optional for patients and clinical teams at hospitals and other locations.(ky3)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Many of Michigan’s major health systems are transitioning to mask-optional settings over the next week— and that includes locations in our area.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 14, masking at Corewell Health will become optional for patients and clinical teams at hospitals and other locations.

Masks, however, will continue being worn in long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, and transplant clinics.

The decision was made as Covid-19 cases have drastically declined across Michigan, as well as the development of vaccines and treatment.

Corewell Health is the new name of Spectrum Health, as of last fall.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify person killed in shooting on Philippa Street
Indiana University South Bend art professor Dora Natella works on one of the figures for "The...
IU South Bend art professor dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Niles man charged with murder in downtown South Bend Easter shooting
Victim of deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road identified as IU South Bend professor
16-year-old charged after firearm found at Riley High School

Latest News

The City of Mishawaka's one week, leaf pick-up program begins Monday, Apr. 24.
City of Mishawaka offering leaf pick-up program later this month
Medical Moment: Fighting drug fatalities with a one-of-a-kind vending machine
Medical Moment: Fighting drug fatalities with a one-of-a-kind vending machine
South Bend Redevelopment Commission gives $1.6M to Liberty Tower apartments project
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs gun reforms two months after a shooting at Michigan State University.
Gov. Whitmer signs gun violence prevention bills into law