Corewell Health to go mask-optional starting Friday

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Many of Michigan’s major health systems are transitioning to mask-optional settings over the next week— and that includes locations in our area.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 14, masking at Corewell Health will become optional for patients and clinical teams at hospitals and other locations.

Masks, however, will continue being worn in long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, and transplant clinics.

The decision was made as Covid-19 cases have drastically declined across Michigan, as well as the development of vaccines and treatment.

Corewell Health is the new name of Spectrum Health, as of last fall.

