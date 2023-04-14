City of Mishawaka offering leaf pick-up program later this month

Leaf piles line the streets in the City of Green Bay.
The City of Mishawaka's one week, leaf pick-up program begins Monday, Apr. 24.(WBAY)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you want your leaves picked up from your home in Mishawaka, there’s now a program for it.

The city is offering a one-week, leaf pickup program, during the week of Monday, Apr. 24, and will continue through Friday, Apr. 28.

Mishawaka residents are asked to begin raking leaves to their curb, as pickup approaches.

Leaves will be picked up a day prior to when trash is normally collected.

If your trash is normally picked up on Mondays, leaves will be picked up on Apr. 28.

Residents are asked to keep branches, twigs, stones, or other objects out raked leaves.

If you have any questions about the leaf pick-up schedule, contact Mishawaka Central Services office at (574) 258-1660.

