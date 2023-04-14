$17.4M worth of upgrades planned for next phase of renovation at Morris Performing Arts Center

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stage is being set for act two in the renovation of South Bend’s Morris Performing Arts Center.

Act one included a new floor, a new roof, along with new plumbing, electric, and mechanicals.

Act two calls for a complete overhaul of the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza, adding a second fountain, and making it more desirable for outdoor performances. It also calls for more changes inside the Morris.

“What it endeavors to do is add a 22,000-square foot addition to the Morris, new elevators, new restrooms, new stairs, circulation new bars, new dining areas and new entertainment areas,” said Aaron Perri, executive director of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts.

The project is estimated to cost $17.4 million. About $13 million of that has been raised through private donations and grants.

Looking ahead, act three envisions a new parking garage with up to seven stories of multi-use space up above that could possibly be filled with apartments, condos, or hotel rooms.

