South Bend schools superintendent addresses Facilities Master Plan on 16 Morning News Now

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaders with the South Bend Community School Corporation heard from the community at another public hearing about the district’s Facilities Master Plan on Wednesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now on Thursday to tell us more about the meeting and what’s next for the district.

Tricia : “Before we talk about the meeting, I need to ask you about the security concerns at two South Bend schools this week. In two separate incidents, guns were found and taken from students. What’s your response?”

DR. CUMMINGS : I want to say that our protocols worked. Our reinforced security doors, our SROs (school resource officers). We’re so grateful to the South Bend Police Department, our Quick Tips line — where if you see something, we encourage you to say something — our updated security cameras. The protocols we have in place worked.

We know that the community expects safe schools, our students to get academic outcomes, and to graduate. So, we encourage folks to continue to use Quick Tips. If you see something, say something. But we’re so grateful to our SROs, our internal protocols, and specifically, the South Bend Police Department.

Tricia : “And to be clear, this happened at Riley High School and Jackson Middle School, and both incidents were taken care of in that day?”

DR. CUMMINGS : Absolutely. And just for clarity, the Jackson incident was a pellet gun, so it wasn’t an actual weapon.

Tricia : “Okay, good to know. Jackson Middle School is where the meeting was held last night to allow community members to sound off and let you know what they think of this Facilities Master Plan. One of the biggest questions that keeps coming up in your hearings is that the 2020 referendum was passed to avoid this very scenario of closing schools. So, why are we here?”

DR. CUMMINGS : I want to first say thank you to everyone in the past two years who filled out surveys, who’ve come to community meetings, who’ve come to public meetings. And last night was another opportunity for the community to be heard. And I am grateful as a believer in the community. We’re so grateful for the folks who came out.

During the referendum, we did talk about right sizing the district. We talked about using the resources that we have to invest in great programs — like the magnet program at Clay, and investing in pre-K, and actually getting to where we have a career center. We did say during the referendum that we needed to do some rightsizing, but specifically we talked about what investments we wanted to make in the district.

Tricia : “So, where are we now? What do you think? You’ve heard from a lot of people who say. ‘Please don’t close Clay.’ Do you think that’s still on the table here?”

DR. CUMMINGS : We’ve heard from folks who both want to close Clay and don’t want to close Clay. But I want to be clear that in the plan that we presented, 90% — we believe — is what everyone can agree on. Investment in pre-K, investment in moving Kennedy and LaSalle together, investment in a career center. We know that there’s a really difficult 10%, and we heard from the community last night, and we want to be empathetic.

We met with students earlier, and it’s a tough conversation to talk about closing Clay. But from the beginning, we wanted to ensure that we were preserving that fine art magnet. So, that’s been our top priority. But it’s a difficult conversation, a little presumptive now. The board takes action on Monday in their board meeting.

Tricia : “Where does that magnet go? Where do the arts go?”

DR. CUMMINGS : We met with students earlier this week, and they had great questions. We said that should this pass on Monday, the fine art magnet would move to Riley High School.

Tricia : “Are the other schools able to take a crush of enrollment from the closure of Clay?”

DR. CUMMINGS : We believe so. Many students in Clay Township are already going to other schools. So, we’ll do some reboundary-ing. We will make sure that students go to all the other schools that they want.

But again, I want to talk about the preserving of the fine arts magnet and Meghan Beard, their teacher. Those students do such great work. We want to make sure that finds a safe home.

Once again, the school board will vote on a plan at a meeting next Monday, April 17.

