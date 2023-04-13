South Bend Police Dept. searching for missing 18-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 18-year-old.

Barry Sauer was last seen on April 1 on S. 27th Street in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood.

Police say Sauer is 6′1″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call SBPD at 574-235-9201 or 911 if after hours.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.