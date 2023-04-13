South Bend Police Dept. searching for missing 18-year-old

Barry Sauer
Barry Sauer(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 18-year-old.

Barry Sauer was last seen on April 1 on S. 27th Street in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood.

Police say Sauer is 6′1″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call SBPD at 574-235-9201 or 911 if after hours.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tuihalamaka improving at ‘Vyper’ position in sophomore season

Updated: 8 minutes ago
One name who has come on strong this spring to replace Isaiah Foskey is sophomore linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka, who says he's taken a liking to his new role.

News

Saint Joseph Indians baseball team proving chemistry is key

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph Indians are off to an undefeated start this season, but if you ask the team what their biggest strength is, it isn’t its offense or defense.

News

South Bend Police Dept. addresses guns found at city schools

Updated: 26 minutes ago
At a press conference on Thursday morning, police provided updates after one firearm and one pellet gun were found in two separate South Bend schools on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Redevelopment commission gives money to Liberty Tower project

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The city redevelopment commission on Thursday agreed to contribute $1.6 million to the project, while private investment will total $13.1 million.

Latest News

News

City of South Bend agrees to spend $1.6M to knock down abandoned townhomes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
It's been years since former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg knocked down a thousand vacant and abandoned homes in a thousand days. But suddenly, the city has ambitious plans to knock down 90 more in a single summer.

Indiana

Major Indiana plastics fire nearly out but residents worry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A major industrial fire fueled by tons of scrap plastics in an Indiana city was close to being extinguished Thursday after burning for more than 48 hours, though an evacuation order for people living near the disaster remained in place, authorities said.

News

Medical Moment: Fighting drug fatalities with a one-of-a-kind vending machine

Updated: 1 hour ago
With skyrocketing numbers of opioid overdoses and deaths, public health experts and communities nationwide have tried to develop programs to distribute Narcan to reverse the effects of overdose.

News

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Dept. introduces first-ever jail drug detection dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to police officers in Kosciusko County, there has been a real need for a jail drug detection K-9.

News

Lakeville Fire Department out of service; Southwest Central Fire Territory handling their calls

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southwest Central Fire Territory is handling any fire emergencies in Lakeville while the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department is out of service.