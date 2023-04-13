South Bend Police Department releases monthly crime metrics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has released its monthly crime statistics for the month of March.

Compared to the month before, there were three homicides across the city last month, while February had zero.

Shots fired calls also went up; there were 139 reports in March, compared to 134 in February.

However, robberies of a person were down significantly last month, just three reported, compared to 15 in February.

“There will be a press conference that will highlight what the community deals with,” said Lt. Kyle Dombrowski, with the department. “The important thing is see something, say something, call us. If we don’t know, we can’t do anything about it.”

That press conference happens on Thursday morning at the police department. Chief Scott Ruszkowski will speak to the media.

It’s not open to the public, but you’ll be able to hear what he has to say, right here on 16 News Now.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.