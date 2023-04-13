Residential fire on northwest side by Boland Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 2800 block of Council Oak Drive near Boland Park on the city’s northwest side on April 13.

The call was made just before 12:30a.m. The fire was in the home’s garage. Both the home owner and his dog made it out safely.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital due to not feeling well. It is not known if this was related to the fire.

