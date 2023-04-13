Residential fire on northwest side by Boland Park

A home was damaged in a residential fire near Boland Park on South Bend's northwest side.
A home was damaged in a residential fire near Boland Park on South Bend's northwest side.(Don Schoenfeld)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 2800 block of Council Oak Drive near Boland Park on the city’s northwest side on April 13.

The call was made just before 12:30a.m. The fire was in the home’s garage. Both the home owner and his dog made it out safely.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital due to not feeling well. It is not known if this was related to the fire.

