Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Phillipa Street on...
1 killed, 2 injured in South Bend shooting
Indiana University South Bend art professor Dora Natella works on one of the figures for "The...
IU South Bend art professor dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Niles man charged with murder in downtown South Bend Easter shooting
Victim of deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road identified as IU South Bend professor
An investigation is underway after a train-bus crash in Michigan City on Tuesday evening.
Investigation underway after apparent train-bus collision in Michigan City

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules
Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in...
Police: Suspect who was holed up in Indiana apartment shooting at officers has died
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
GRAPHIC: Man with schizophrenia dies in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims
Dr. Todd Cummings on 16 Morning News Now
Dr. Todd Cummings Speaks on SBCSC Facilities Master Plan