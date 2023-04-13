Police investigation underway after 3 shot in South Bend

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Phillipa Street on Wednesday evening.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after three people were shot in South Bend on Wednesday evening.

The South Bend Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Phillipa Street.

Our reporter on scene says there is a victim down in the yard of a residence, surrounded by police tape. Police say two people were taken to the hospital in connection to the shooting.

The conditions of the victims are unclear at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

