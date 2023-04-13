Police investigation underway after 3 shot in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after three people were shot in South Bend on Wednesday evening.

The South Bend Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Phillipa Street.

Our reporter on scene says there is a victim down in the yard of a residence, surrounded by police tape. Police say two people were taken to the hospital in connection to the shooting.

The conditions of the victims are unclear at this time.

