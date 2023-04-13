N. Main Street to undergo utility work between Church, First streets in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

A portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka will be closed to southbound traffic for utility work between Church and First streets beginning on Thursday, April 13. Barricades will be set up between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow road crews to work. Northbound travel in this area will remain open.

Portion of N. Main Street to undergo maintenance in Mishawaka. (WNDU)

The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, April 21, weather-permitting.

