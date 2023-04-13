Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting spring shredding event at SJC Fairgrounds
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you in need of some spring cleaning? You can get rid of that paper clutter this weekend!
The Michiana Crime Stoppers will be hosting a “Spring Shredding Event” this Saturday at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those interested are told to enter through Gate 7.
A minimum donation of $20 is required.
The St. Joseph County Fairgrounds are located at 5117 S. Ironwood Dr.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.