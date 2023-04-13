Michiana Crime Stoppers celebrating most successful month in program history

By Carli Luca
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is celebrating its most successful month in the program’s nearly 40-year history.

In March, Michiana Crime Stoppers recorded 54 cases, assisted in 34 arrests, and authorized $10,100 in reward money. Those cases, arrests, and rewards surpass the program’s all-time records.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski hopes this success can continue and calls on the community to help.

“If you see something or know something, you need to say something so we can do something,” he said. “This is for, on behalf of, number one, the victim that may be laying there or at the hospital. And then number two, for our entire community, to hopefully stop this from happening.”

Since the program began in 1983, Michiana Crime Stoppers has helped solve over 11,000 cases and authorized more than $1.2 million in rewards.

Remember, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip on their website or download their P3 App.

