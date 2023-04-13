A look inside the Cat Lady Café in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you like cats and coffee, the Cat Lady Café in South Bend is a spot to check out.

The business opened three weeks ago inside the Commerce Center on Colfax.

The Cat Lady Café offers a space to enjoy relaxation, delicious coffee, and a cat lounge where you can sit for an hour and play with several adoptable cats.

“So many people have said ‘thank you’ for bringing this to South Bend which makes me happy they’re thanking me. I’m thanking them for coming,” said owner Kim Sult. “A lot of people have used the word ‘therapeutic’ to be able to do this.”

All cats inside the cat lounge are adoptable through the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

The cost to sit inside the cat lounge for an hour is $11, but guests are also able sit in the café area outside the lounge or free.

To reserve your spot, click here.

