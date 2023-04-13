LIVE: SBPD holding press conference on recent violence, crimes in city

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is holding a press conference on Thursday morning to address recent violence and crimes across the city.

Since last weekend, there have been three shootings in South Bend, two of which were deadly. A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting downtown on Easter morning, while another person was killed Wednesday night in the 700 block of Phillipa Street.

Meanwhile, the department is also investigating two separate cases involving weapons being brought to schools earlier this week.

