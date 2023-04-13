Last public meeting held before decision on fate of Clay High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was the last chance for parents’ voices to be heard before the South Bend Community School Board makes a decision on their “Facilities Master Plan.”

The school board held a meeting at Jackson Middle School after the district received the recommendation to close Clay High School.

Clay Township residents, as well as students and faculty, are asking the board to consider other options.

Community members are wondering where a lot of the money went from a referendum passed in 2020.

“We would have had to immediately close schools,” said Kareemah Fowler, chief financial officer for the South Bend Community School Corporation. “We would have had to immediately lay off staff because we had a $12 million dollar deficit. The referendum did a lot for us, in addition to allowing us to go through this process with the community.”

“I feel like the board members are attentive and listening,” said Jennifer Fox, a parent. “I just hope their mind hasn’t already been made up.”

The district had asked the school board to accept a plan at a meeting on April 17.

