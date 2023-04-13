Lakeville Fire Department out of service, Southwest Central Fire Territory handling their calls

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department is not responding to any calls right now. Instead, the Southwest Central Fire Territory will be handling any fire emergencies in Lakewville.

The change was confirmed by Union Township Trustee Kelly Carrico on Thursday. She says the issue is with legal counsel, making her unable to comment on the exact reason why Lakeville firefighters are not in service. Carrico tells 16 News Now a town meeting will be held at the Lakeville Fire Department next week to discuss the matter.

In the meantime, Southwest Central Fire Territory is now extending coverage to Lakeville in addition to their usual service to Centre, Portage and Greene Townships. Other area fire departments have been made aware of the adjustment in case mutual aid is needed. Officials say they expect the arrangement to be temporary.

