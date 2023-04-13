Lakeville Fire Department out of service, Southwest Central Fire Territory handling their calls

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Carli Luca
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department is not responding to any calls right now. Instead, the Southwest Central Fire Territory will be handling any fire emergencies in Lakewville.

The change was confirmed by Union Township Trustee Kelly Carrico on Thursday. She says the issue is with legal counsel, making her unable to comment on the exact reason why Lakeville firefighters are not in service. Carrico tells 16 News Now a town meeting will be held at the Lakeville Fire Department next week to discuss the matter.

In the meantime, Southwest Central Fire Territory is now extending coverage to Lakeville in addition to their usual service to Centre, Portage and Greene Townships. Other area fire departments have been made aware of the adjustment in case mutual aid is needed. Officials say they expect the arrangement to be temporary.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Phillipa Street on...
1 killed, 2 injured in South Bend shooting
Indiana University South Bend art professor Dora Natella works on one of the figures for "The...
IU South Bend art professor dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Niles man charged with murder in downtown South Bend Easter shooting
Victim of deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road identified as IU South Bend professor
An investigation is underway after a train-bus crash in Michigan City on Tuesday evening.
Investigation underway after apparent train-bus collision in Michigan City

Latest News

The South Bend Police Department held a press conference on Thursday morning to address recent...
South Bend Police Dept. gives update on recent violence, crimes in city
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski speaks during a press conference on Thursday morning...
South Bend Police Dept. gives update on recent violence, crimes in city
If you like cats and coffee, the Cat Lady Café in South Bend is a spot to check out.
A look inside the Cat Lady Café in South Bend
Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County