Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department introduces, Buck, the first Jail Drug Detection K9

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - According to police officers in Kosciusko County, there has been a real need for a Jail Drug Detection K9, and on Thursday morning they announced that they found the perfect dog.

“This is Buck, nicknamed Bucky,” said Officer Caleb Snyder, Buck’s handler.

The 1-year-old yellow Labrador, Buck, will be responsible for sniffing out narcotics inside of the jail, as well as tracking lost people.

“It’s something we’ve never had here before, so there are some learning curves along the way,” said Kosciusko County Sheriff, James Smith.

Smith told 16 News Now that he has been passionate about finding a K9 that could safely enter jail cells and track lost individuals, without the fear of biting, for a while now.

“There’s been an influx of narcotics, I mean, we can’t kid ourselves. Narcotics is a real issue and unfortunately at times, they do find their way inside our jail,” Smith said.

When residents, Tom and Sheri Bradway, parents of an officer who was killed in the line of duty ten years, ago found out about the departments need, they wanted to help out. Which is why they decided to donate Buck to the department, in honor of their late son.

“Dogs were a part of his life, and he loved them. And even while he was a kid back home, he always loved the dogs we had,” Tom Bradway said.

Now, Buck has been assigned to work with Officer Snyder, who shared that he fell in love with Buck, as soon as he met him.

“We wanted a floppy eared, friendly face dog, so when we’re out looking for people who are lost or need help, if this is the dog that comes up to you, you’re going to probably feel a little better about that,” Snyder said.

According to the department, in only four days of training Buck has already been able to sniff out narcotics and track people easily, which has shown that he will be a great addition to the team.

“So, narcotics work is going to be easy for him, especially with his nose,” Snyder said.

However, according to Snyder, Buck still has 4 to 6 weeks of training left, before he can make his professional debut in the Kosciusko County jail.

