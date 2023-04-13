Indiana man dies in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Indiana man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in St. Joseph County, Mich.

It happened around 9 p.m. on US-12 near Vistula Road in Mottville Township. Michigan State Police say an older model Mercedes passenger car was travelling east on US-12 when it crossed the center lane and struck a westbound semi tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Eric Herald, a 41-year-old Indiana man. Herald was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say where in Indiana herald is from.

The driver of the semi tractor-trailer, a 47-year-old man from Ontario, Canada. was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police were assisted on scene by the White Pigeon Police Department, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, White Pigeon Fire Department, Constantine Fire Department, and Life Care EMS.

