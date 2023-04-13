Goshen Police Department looking to identify suspect in theft at Walmart

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Police Department needs your help as it attempts to identify a suspect connected to a theft at a Walmart in the city last month.

Police say it happened on March 10 at the Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road.

If you recognize this person, you’re asked to call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661 or email the department at police@goshencity.com. You can also direct message the department on Facebook.

