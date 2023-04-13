Emergency crews responding to serious crash in Hamlet

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Hamlet on Thursday evening.

According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of U.S. 30 and 600 E.

Details are currently limited, but the sheriff’s office says lanes are closed as multiple helicopters are making the scene.

You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.