Dr. Todd Cummings speaks on SBCSC Facilities Master Plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaders with the South Bend Community School Corporation heard from the community at another public hearing about the district’s Facilities Master Plan on Wednesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined us on 16 Morning News Now on Thursday to tell us more about the meeting and what’s next for the district.

You can learn more by watching the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.