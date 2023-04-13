Dr. Todd Cummings speaks on SBCSC Facilities Master Plan

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaders with the South Bend Community School Corporation heard from the community at another public hearing about the district’s Facilities Master Plan on Wednesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined us on 16 Morning News Now on Thursday to tell us more about the meeting and what’s next for the district.

You can learn more by watching the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Goshen Police Department looking to identify suspect in theft at Walmart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say it happened on March 10 at the Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road.

News

Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
It happened just after 5:40 a.m. on Thursday on State Road 119 just west of County Road 13.

News

Indiana man dies in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday on US-12 near Vistula Road in Mottville Township.

News

South Bend Police Dept. gives update on recent violence, crimes in city

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Bend Police Department held a press conference on Thursday morning to address recent violence and crimes across the city.

Latest News

News

Lakeville Fire Department out of service; Southwest Central Fire Territory handling their calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
The Southwest Central Fire Territory is handling any fire emergencies in Lakeville while the Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department is out of service.

Crime

South Bend Police Dept. gives update on recent violence, crimes in city

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department held a press conference on Thursday morning to address recent violence and crimes across the city.

News

A look inside the Cat Lady Café in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
If you like cats and coffee, the Cat Lady Café in South Bend is a spot to check out.

News

Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened just after 5:40 a.m. on Thursday on State Road 119 just west of County Road 13.

News

Indiana man dies in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday on US-12 near Vistula Road in Mottville Township.

Indiana

Police: Suspect who was holed up in Indiana apartment shooting at officers has died

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Police said the shooter was taken away in an ambulance, where he died.