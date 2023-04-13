Catholic charities, Notre Dame alumni to build beds for kids on ‘Global Day of Service’

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about building beds for kids without one!

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is teaming up with the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley to build beds for kids.

It’s part of the alumni association’s “Global Day of Service” happening April 29 on Notre Dame’s campus. More than 2,000 kids in our area go to bed each night without a bed or pillow.

Volunteers can sign up by April 14. To apply to sign up and help, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana University South Bend art professor Dora Natella works on one of the figures for "The...
IU South Bend art professor dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Victim of deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road identified as IU South Bend professor
Niles man charged with murder in downtown South Bend Easter shooting
An investigation is underway after a train-bus crash in Michigan City on Tuesday evening.
Investigation underway after apparent train-bus collision in Michigan City
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

South Bend Police Department releases monthly crime metrics.
South Bend Police Department releases monthly crime metrics
Clay High School - South Bend
Last public meeting held before decision on fate of Clay High School
Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting spring shredding event.
Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting spring shredding event
Portion of N. Main Street to undergo maintenance in Mishawaka.
Portion of N. Main Street to undergo maintenance in Mishawaka