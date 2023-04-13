Catholic charities, Notre Dame alumni to build beds for kids on ‘Global Day of Service’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about building beds for kids without one!

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is teaming up with the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley to build beds for kids.

It’s part of the alumni association’s “Global Day of Service” happening April 29 on Notre Dame’s campus. More than 2,000 kids in our area go to bed each night without a bed or pillow.

Volunteers can sign up by April 14. To apply to sign up and help, click here.

