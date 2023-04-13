Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was airlifted to the hospital after getting hit by a semi on Thursday morning in Elkhart County.

It happened just after 5:40 a.m. on State Road 119 just west of County Road 13. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was traveling southwest on State Road 119 when it hit a bicycle traveling on the roadway directly in front of it.

According to police, reflectors were unable to be seen at the time.

The bicyclist, a 34-year-old Goshen man, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the semi, a 58-year-old Elkhart man, was not hurt in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Elkhart County Crash Investigation team.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana man dies in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday on US-12 near Vistula Road in Mottville Township.

Indiana

Police: Suspect who was holed up in Indiana apartment shooting at officers has died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Police said the shooter was taken away in an ambulance, where he died.

News

Dr. Todd Cummings Speaks on SBCSC Facilities Master Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Phillipa St. Homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Council Oak Dr. Fire

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Residential fire on northwest side by Boland Park

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A home was damaged in a residential fire near Boland Park on South Bend's northwest side.

News

South Bend Police Department releases monthly crime metrics

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department has released its monthly crime statistics for the month of March.

News

Last public meeting held before decision on fate of Clay High School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Wednesday was the last chance for parents’ voices to be heard before the South Bend Community School Board makes a decision on their “Facilities Master Plan.”

News

Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting spring shredding event

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Portion of N. Main Street to undergo maintenance in Mishawaka

Updated: 11 hours ago