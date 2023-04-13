Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after getting hit by semi in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was airlifted to the hospital after getting hit by a semi on Thursday morning in Elkhart County.

It happened just after 5:40 a.m. on State Road 119 just west of County Road 13. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was traveling southwest on State Road 119 when it hit a bicycle traveling on the roadway directly in front of it.

According to police, reflectors were unable to be seen at the time.

The bicyclist, a 34-year-old Goshen man, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the semi, a 58-year-old Elkhart man, was not hurt in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Elkhart County Crash Investigation team.

