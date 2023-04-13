Bear gets in garage, sets off alarm as couple sleeps

A California couple's security camera captured a hungry bear wandering into their garage while they were sleeping. KMAX, KOVR, LARRY COLLUM, BEAR LEAGUE/FB, CNN
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARNOLD, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California couple woke up to an uninvited guest in their home in the wee hours of the morning.

They say a hungry bear wandered into their garage while they were sleeping.

Nicole and Larry Collum got an unexpected alarm at 2 a.m. from their home’s security camera. What they saw on the screen was quite a surprise.

The black bear made its way in through the garage door that had accidentally been left open.

“It was huge! That bear was very big,” Nicole Collum said.

The couple said they have seen bears around the town before but never so close to home.

“He definitely could have done some damage, and he definitely wasn’t afraid of me,” Larry Collum said.

The Bear League says encounters with people are a growing problem in California’s mountain and foothill communities.

“There is not a day that goes by that the Bear League doesn’t receive a call about, ‘I’ve got a bear under my deck,’ or ‘I’ve got a bear under my house,’” said Ann Bryant with the Bear League.

Wildlife officials say this year’s record-breaking weather is also affecting the bears’ food source.

Higher-elevation vegetation is still covered with snow, so they’re instinctively coming down the hill to find fresh greens.

In this case, the Collums think the bear was after their garbage can inside the garage.

“A bear that size could and would easily shred me to get to that trash can,” Larry Collum said.

It was a close encounter with a wild new neighbor. From now on, they’re not leaving any door even barely open.

“It was very alarming, but it was beautiful to look at,” Nicole Collum said.

Wildlife officials say never feed bears. They urge people not to leave out garbage, pet food or anything else that might attract animals.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

