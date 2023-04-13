Amazon to start charging fees for some UPS returns

Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.
Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.(Amazon via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

The company announced it will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to the consumer’s delivery address.

Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh grocery stores while having a return partnership with Kohl’s.

Additionally, Amazon recently started flagging frequently returned products on its website. It has been adding badges to items with “significantly higher return rates for their product category” to give customers a heads-up before purchasing.

Certain retailers such as H&M, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch are also adding fees of up to $7 to return items online.

Furthermore, some retailers are shortening their return windows for customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Phillipa Street on...
1 killed, 2 injured in South Bend shooting
Indiana University South Bend art professor Dora Natella works on one of the figures for "The...
IU South Bend art professor dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road
Niles man charged with murder in downtown South Bend Easter shooting
Victim of deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road identified as IU South Bend professor
An investigation is underway after a train-bus crash in Michigan City on Tuesday evening.
Investigation underway after apparent train-bus collision in Michigan City

Latest News

According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of U.S. 30 and 600 E.
Emergency crews responding to serious crash in Hamlet
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Biden in Ireland encourages nations to ‘dream together’
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s...
Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon
The bills, which passed both the House and Senate, require universal background checks and safe...
Gov. Whitmer signs gun reform bills into law