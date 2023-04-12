Zolman Tire partners with St. Joseph County Habitat for Humanity for month of April

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time, the Mishawaka based tire and auto service company, Zolman Tire, has partnered with St. Joseph County Habitat for Humanity.

Thirty employees worked to build the framework for the bottom level of a house on Wednesday.

The home will be built and completed in Mishawaka, in alignment with the organization’s goal of helping people become first time homeowners.

“The teamwork, team building, them getting out of their normal routine and giving back, and actually, they’re cheering over there. You know, it’s just an amazing feeling. It’s a win, win for everyone. It’s a win for our team, it’s a win for the community, and it’s a win for the future homeowners,” said Nate Zolman, Owner and President of Zolman Tire.

From now until April 30th, Zolman Tire is challenging the community to raise money for mor homes to be built in the community by Habitat for Humanity, saying that they will match up to $10,000 in donations.

To donate, click here.

