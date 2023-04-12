Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Allie

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - WNDU partners with Grant Me Hope to share the stories of Michigan foster youth in need of adoption. Kids like 15-year-old Alicia May are hoping to connect with their forever families.

Allie, as she prefers to be called, is in the 9th grade. She enjoys cooking and listening to Christian music. KB is her favorite artist.

“I’ve already seen him once and he I rate him a 10. He’s a 10. I am a super fan from him. I’m actually a big fan of him. I don’t I don’t stop talking about him,” Allie said.

Allie is looking forward to moving into a new home where she can have her own space.

“I’m looking for my own bedroom because I don’t want to share, I hate sharing bedrooms. Because I like to have my own space and I like to get up at my own pace and my own morning have my own alarm,” Allie explained.

Allie says family is really important to her because it’s something she’s never really had.

“I never had a family that was by my side.  I never had a family that supported me. I never had a family to be there when I needed them or them to lift me up when I needed them,” Allie said.

She’s been through some traumatic experiences and looks forward to the future where she can stay safe and thrive in a supportive environment. It’s something Allie prays about and thinks about often. Her faith in God helps her understand that everything happens for a reason.

“There’s just one thing you’ve got to learn. It’s part of life. God’s taken us through this journey and he’s right by our side no matter what,” Allie said.

If you would like to learn more about Allie, just click these links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

For more details on adoption from foster care, watch the video attached to the top of this story!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road identified
Police investigating after weapons found at 2 South Bend schools
Body camera footage of Mishawaka Police traffic stop involving the mayor's son.
Mishawaka Police Captain who told officers to leave traffic stop of mayor’s son demoted
An investigation is underway after a train-bus crash in Michigan City on Tuesday evening.
Investigation underway after apparent train-bus collision in Michigan City
Salt contamination found in groundwater of Penn Township home.
Salt contamination found in groundwater of Penn Township home

Latest News

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week
Dyngus Day celebration held in Elkhart
Dyngus Day events in Michiana
Sunday Morning Spotlight: ‘Their Second Home Gala’ for Anthony Adams House