Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Allie

(WNDU) - WNDU partners with Grant Me Hope to share the stories of Michigan foster youth in need of adoption. Kids like 15-year-old Alicia May are hoping to connect with their forever families.

Allie, as she prefers to be called, is in the 9th grade. She enjoys cooking and listening to Christian music. KB is her favorite artist.

“I’ve already seen him once and he I rate him a 10. He’s a 10. I am a super fan from him. I’m actually a big fan of him. I don’t I don’t stop talking about him,” Allie said.

Allie is looking forward to moving into a new home where she can have her own space.

“I’m looking for my own bedroom because I don’t want to share, I hate sharing bedrooms. Because I like to have my own space and I like to get up at my own pace and my own morning have my own alarm,” Allie explained.

Allie says family is really important to her because it’s something she’s never really had.

“I never had a family that was by my side. I never had a family that supported me. I never had a family to be there when I needed them or them to lift me up when I needed them,” Allie said.

She’s been through some traumatic experiences and looks forward to the future where she can stay safe and thrive in a supportive environment. It’s something Allie prays about and thinks about often. Her faith in God helps her understand that everything happens for a reason.

“There’s just one thing you’ve got to learn. It’s part of life. God’s taken us through this journey and he’s right by our side no matter what,” Allie said.

If you would like to learn more about Allie, just click these links for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

