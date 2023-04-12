St. Joseph woman accused of arson pleads no contest

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman accused of purposely setting fire to a mixed-use building in St. Joseph last month has pleaded no contest.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 47-year-old Shannon Russell of St. Joseph pleaded no contest on Tuesday to arson, preparing to burn property valued between $1,000 and $20,000, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Herald-Palladium says a no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea for sentencing purposes but cannot be used against a person in any civil action.

The St Joseph Department of Public Safety was called on the afternoon of March 27 to the 400 block of Main Street on reports of a structure fire. When first responders arrived, they found the fire in an apartment on the second floor.

Several agencies helped put out the flames, but officials say there was extensive damage throughout the building, including fire damage in a front corner apartment and smoke damage throughout the whole second story.

According to The Herald-Palladium, Russell’s grandchild was inside the apartment when the fire was set. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

After a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, officials say Shannon Marie Russell, 47, was arrested for arson (first degree) and child endangerment. However, those charges were dismissed as part of the plea that was accepted by a judge on Tuesday.

Russell remains in the Berrien County Jail with a bond set at $150,000. Her sentencing is set for May 15.

Shannon Russell (The Herald-Palladium)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.