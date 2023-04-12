St. Joseph County Council honors Jim Korpal with key to the county

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council passed a resolution honoring attorney Jim Korpal for his many years of service and dedication to the community.

Korpal served as the chief public defender for 25 years and was the Democratic chairman of the St. Joseph County Election Board.

People say Korpal provided competent, professional services and is known for his “common sense” approach.

Korpal officially retired last week, and was given a key to the county on Tuesday night.

“I am very pleased and I am very proud,” Korpal said. “They were going to try to make it a surprise, but as they were working with my wife they couldn’t figure out a way to get me to a council meeting without me having to be here. It’s a very nice gift and a very nice acknowledgment of what I did for the last 25 years and I am very proud of that.”

Korpal is a lifelong resident of South Bend. He says he is going to start his retirement by tackling his, “Honey-Do” list.

