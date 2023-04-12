Spring Football: Coach Washington confident in Irish defensive line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s spring football season marches on, as the defensive line takes center stage.

The unit was one of the most feared in the nation a season ago. Despite losing Isaiah Foskey and the Ademilola brothers, defensive line coach Al Washington is confident in the group he still has.

“We also have some guys that made big strides,” Washington said. “You may not know their name very well yet, but they have a chance to really make a great name for themselves this year, so (I’m) really excited about where this group is and how we’ve embraced this process and offseason of not saying nothing. Just letting our work do the talking. And really, it’s about building the momentum to hit the peak at the right time, and that’s our focus. That’s our mentality.”

The Fighting Irish continue to gear up for the 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game, which will take place on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.